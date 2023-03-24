ENERGISA TOCANTINS DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERGIA S.A
CNPJ/ME 25.086.034/0001-71
DATA PUBLICAÇÃO 24/03/2023
Publicidade Legal
ENERGISA TOCANTINS DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERGIA S.A
ENERGISA TOCANTINS DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERGIA S.A
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 1
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 2
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 3
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 4
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 5
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 6
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 7
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 8
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 9
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 10
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 11
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 12
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 13
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 14
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 15
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 16
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 17
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS 2022 - 18
Comentários
Os comentários publicados aqui não representam a opinião do jornal e são de total responsabilidade de seus autores.